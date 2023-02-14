Video: “I said yes to my Val”- BBNaija’s Queen unveils her Valentine partner [Photos]

Queen left many baffled when she showed off her BBN Level Up housemate, Chizzy as her partner.

On her comment section, some of are fans left several questions for the new mum. While some questioned if she has dumped her baby daddy, Lord Lamba







Big Brother Naija ‘shine ya eyes’ housemate, Queen Mercy Atang has unveiled her valentine partner.

The reality star left many baffled when she showed off her BBN Level Up housemate, Chizzy as her partner.

Revealing him as her valentine, Queen disclosed that she has said yes to him.

“Meet my Valentine. Oh well I said yes to my Val”.

On her comment section, some of are fans left several questions for the new mum. While some questioned if she has dumped her baby daddy, Lord Lamba, others stated that the photoshoot was a promotional photos for one of her brands.