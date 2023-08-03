Video: “I Sacrificed Everything to Be Here” – Odumodublvck Says as He Visits Kanayo for First Time

Tochukwu Ojogwu, also known as Odumodublvck, a rising Nigerian rapper, has revealed what he did to advance in his career.

The Declan Rice singer took to his official Twitter account to say that he had to give up everything along the way to get to where he is now.

Odumodublvck who paid a courtesy visit to veteran actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo’s family home shared a photo he snapped in front of his portrait as a form of reference to him.

The Hip Hop musician also took use of the occasion to advertise his mixtape, which he stated will be released on August 31, 2023.

He tweeted: “I SACRIFICED EVERYTHING TO GET HERE. THE MIXTAPE IS READY FOR 31ST #EZIOKWU”

Meanwhile in another news…

Ace Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O Kanayo condemned the act of undergoing Brazilian Butt Lift, (BBL).

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the father-of-four noted that he prohibits his daughter from joining ladies who do bodily enhancements.

Kanayo recalled the story of a friend in the United States who narrated how a man convinced his girlfriend to do BBL which came with tragic consequences. The veteran actor said the young lady contracted a severe infection.

According to him, the situation deteriorated to the point that her boyfriend could no longer stay in the same room with her due to the foul smell emanating from the infection. He revealed that the young lady sadly died few days later.

Kanayo who vehemently opposed BBL, invoked the curse of Amadioha, the god of thunder on any boyfriend that will encourage his daughter to undergo such.

He further wondered why anybody would willingly subject themselves to such pain in the pursuit of beauty, adding that the procedure is not worth it.

Sharing the clip, he wrote; “If Bum Bum enlargement was profitable, why are husbands not giving their wives money to do it.? Bum Bum enlargement is like boyfriend/ girlfriend relationship in Secondary School, not upto the 3% end in marriage. Sadly, this Bum thing many of the ladies do not end as wives. QED”