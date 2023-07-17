Video: “I sabi cook and wash plates wella” – Nigerian Man goes in search of lady who can accommodate him for 2 years

A Nigerian man identified as Frank Nweke Junior expressed his desire for a temporary live-in lady who can accommodate him for a period of 2 years in a Facebook post that has generated mixed reactions,

Nweke’s post outlined his positive qualities, emphasizing his good character and various domestic skills such as cooking, fetching water, washing clothes, mopping the house, and washing dishes.

Nweke’s unconventional request. quickly drew attention, with users sharing their opinions

While some criticized his search for a short-term relationship, others defended his right to choose the type of companionship he desires.

He wrote;

“Guys. Please I Need A Lady that can Accommodate me for Just 2 yrs Please, Trust me I Get good character, I can Cook, fetch water, wash clothes, mob house, wash plates and I can wash plate very well.”

Young Nigerian couple builds their house less than 6 months of marriage

In other news Ifeanyi and Bibi,a young Nigerian couple, have celebrated their new achievements after only six months of marriage.

They shared a step-by-step video of the process of building a house on their joint Instagram account, anyiandbibi, with the hashtag #couplegoals#.

The video depicted the house from its foundation to its finished appearance and was captioned, “God built us a home in less than 6 months of marriage, worthy is your name Jesus, you deserve our praise.”

Many social media users were moved by the couple’s story and expressed their feelings in the comments section.

Read some comments below:

yabaleftonline said, “Congratulations Ifeanyi and Bibi. ❤️”.

omobolaakinde said, “Plenty money you plan to spend on your wedding to feed people that are not hungry. Do something like this instead”.

veevee_official said, “Things we like to see . Not everyone’s bad news about marriage. 🔥🙌🙌 My marriage will be sweet and would work with God’s help”.

veek_nick said, “Marry a purposeful woman. Women are either builders or breakers 🧏🏽”.

the_adahora said, “Instead of spending all those millions for your wedding day, do something useful like this with it or go for a long vacation with your Bae if you already have a home built. 😩😩😩. Marry a purposeful person, cos whoever you decide to settle with can either Make or Mar you. 🤗”.

bimmiecreations said, “May the couple enjoy their labor with long life and sound health, to the wife strange woman will never take your place there in Jesus name. Congratulations may the lord bless my family with this joy too and everyone that is willing and hoping for it🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😍”.

gwen_ugasvo said, “This is what happens when you don’t use all your money to go and do wedding. Congratulations to them 🎊🎉”.