Video: I received threats after Yvonne Nelson said I cheated on her – Iyanya

Iyanya, a singer from Nigeria, acknowledged that he received numerous threats after actress Yvonne Nelson, his ex-girlfriend in Ghana, claimed that their breakup was the result of his infidelity.

Remember how Yvonne wrote in her book “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson” that she and Iyanya broke up after she found out the singer was having a sexual relationship with Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

In a recent interview with GHOne TV, Iyanya asserted that Yvonne’s accusations cost him nearly 10,000 Ghanaian fans and led to threats against him.

He said, “When Yvonne [Nelson] said I broke her heart, I was in my room and I just saw a post, ‘Iyanya cheated on me.’

“I remember that day, I was looking at my Twitter, I lost almost 10,000 Ghanaian followers. And I was getting threats and all of that.”

Iyanya said the tweet he made that he was going to tell his side of the story on what led to their break up was just a momentary outburst.

He said he doesn’t like talking about the flaws of his ex.