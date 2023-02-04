Video: ‘I pray our Dms never leak’- Bisola Aiyeola list 10 amazing facts about Bimbo Ademoye as she celebrates 32nd birthday [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actress, Bisola Aiyeola celebrates her colleague and bestie, Bimbo Ademoye as she clocks thirty-two today, 4th February.

The ever-radiant mother and host expressed joy as she finally get to celebrate Bimbo and pour out her love on her. On her Instagram page, she shared a video collage of their memories together and affirmed her unending love for the jolly good fellow.

Bisola in her caption listed the ten amazing facts about Bimbo. Her facts dwell on Scotch Bonnet, better known as ‘ata rodo’ by the Yorubas. She also rained praises on Bimbo as she noted that she is talented and hardworking.

Assuring Bimbo of her unweaving love, Bisola said she will continue to rock, ride and cover the celebrant till the wheels falls off and prayed that their direct messages (DMs) never leak out.