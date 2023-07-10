Video: “I pray all my bruises clear” – Bobrisky shows of his newly acquired body following successful BBL surgery

Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, also known as Bobrisky, is a well-known Nigerian crossdresser who recently posted a new video online showing his BBL surgery being completed.

Following the success of his most recent BBL surgery, Bobrisky previously displayed the final outcome of his bum.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Bobrisky became popular online after asking for prayers before having another BBL procedure to accentuate his hips and bottom.

“Got myself a new bum 💃,” he wrote while sharing the video with his millions of followers who did not receive it well while others adored it.

In another video where he exposes his full skin, Bobrisky said she now has many bruises following the BBL and prays to God to clear it all.

In the video shared on his verified Instagram page, Bobrisky wrote; “😍 I pray all my bruises clear ASAP”