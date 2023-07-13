Video: “I paid my own bride price”- Anita Joseph drops bombshell as she fights dirty with troll

Anita Joseph, a Nollywood actress, has faced numerous trolls and criticisms since she wed her younger husband.

The movie star and a troll who claimed that she was in in command of her husband got into another heated argument.

She pointed out how he is never happy and questioned if the actress was the one who gave him money to pay her bride price.

“I know very well say this ma no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?”.

Anita responded to her by confirming that her husband is never happy. The troll, however, has no power to change it.

She also claimed that she gave him the money to pay her bride price, or that she paid it herself.

“Yes he’s not happy and there’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay bride price. Oh sorry I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo”.

In a surprising twist, the troll declared love for Anita Joseph after being mercilessly dragged her the actress and her fans.

“I no dey shame of my love for u. I really don’t bother what the other people think”.

Anita replied, “You’re very confused human being, as you confuse na so your life dey zigzag too.

You haven’t seen a man talk more of the one to control… You genuinely said what’s in your mind.

Na yourself you dey do cursing your future, e no concern me Shallom”.