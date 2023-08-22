Video: “I only lost a nail” – Yemi Alade grateful as she survives car accident in Spain

Yemi Eberechi Alade, better known as Yemi Alade, has survived a car accident in Spain.

The 34-year-old singer revealed this on her Instagram page, saying the tragedy happened when she was on her way to perform at a recent event in Spain.

She rushed to Facebook to share her struggle with fans and to thank God Almighty for her protection and sustenance.

She wrote;

“On the 17th of August, we were in a car crash, somewhere between barcelona and benicassim in Spain at 12:06(noon)

i also experienced a minor medical emergency from exhaustion after performing on stage 7 hours after the incident on the same day . and somehow, I ended up at the “after party”

(leave me o. my mind needed positive vibrations) Life is for the living… I didn’t want to put this out, but the devil had other plans, but my Jehovah jiray said NO!

THE blood of Jesus spoke for us.

I only lost a nail, it all happened suddenly.

Nothing is too sudden or complicated for God.

His Grace is more than sufficient”.

The posted video clip shows moment she was receiving a quick medical attention.

She captured her affected finger on which the fingernail was lost.

Colleagues and fans have reacted.

tiwasavage reacted: “The devil is a liar. May God continue to protect you 🙏”

therealqueenomega said: “My sister no weapons formed will ever prosper❤️ glad that u are fine

kany_mike wrote: “So sorry Mama Africa 😲😲. Thanks God you’re safe ❤️”

officialwaje added: “Stay safe sweetie. Thank God you all are fine ❤️”

makhadzisa We thank God for protecting you my queen

oj_posharella2 @ So Sorry 😢 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God will always protect u

Watch video below: