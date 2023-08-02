ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I Only Have S+X Twice in A Year” — Venita [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read

Venita revealed a unique philosophy she follows in her personal life during a conversation with her fellow housemates Adekunle, Kiddwaya and Seyi at the ongoing reality TV show.

She claimed that she only engages in s+xual activity once every six months since she dislikes anyone getting too close to her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

This revelation by Venita has certainly stirred up a storm of reactions on social media, with a wide range of opinions pouring in from concerned individuals who have taken to the comment section to express their views on the matter.

See some reactions below:

venita_and_mercy: “Venita the trend, the content, the queen of drama, vote Venita pls.”

fashionloung3_ng: “Ike will not agree to this, please let’s ask Ike if she’s telling the truth.”

gracciellaayuk: “I could have gone my whole life without this information. Thanks for changing the world Venita darling, you did what king Lurtha junior failed to do.”

gold_naturals_body_affairs: “If she says it then that’s what it is now abi who amongst you is sleeping with her daily??”

cordelianwaeze: “Before you guys say it’s not true. It’s very very very very possible!”

wesley.senpai: “Tbh Ehn it might not be a lie but then …when ppl give u specific number like this e Dey sound like that coz u are telling me that she has a calendar that yes ok 6 month don finisher me go and knack.”

seun4mederu: “Venita eheeneee venita oniro werey.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 4 hours ago
0 346 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: May Edochie shares how security officials restrained Yul Edochie from accessing their former matrimonial home

23 mins ago

Video: “You got what you deserved” – Uche Maduagwu ridicules Stella Damasus over failed marriage

42 mins ago

Apet Modella And Saga Deolu React As BBN’s Allysyn Audu Shares New Photos Of Herself In Bikini

1 hour ago

Video: “Housemates underestimate me, I’ll knack dem akpako” – Soma speaks on being ‘pardoned’ by colleagues

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button