Video: “I only have one child”- Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda denies claims of welcoming a second child with singer

Nigerian singer, Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda has asserted that she has only one child.

The mother of one, made this known as she finally shut down claims of welcoming a second child with Davido.

GISTLOVER recalls that news made rounds in April that married singer, Davido had fathered another child with one of his baby mamas, whose identity wasn’t revealed.

According to reports online, Davido’s second baby mama, Amanda was the only one who was pregnant and welcomed a baby in April.

An insider who seemed to have information corroborated the story, as she claimed that Amanda was 5 to 6 months pregnant before Davido married Chioma and he did that after Chioma’s family insisted that he must marry her to be able to take Ify’s dead body.

Amanda, fueled the rumors when she earlier shared a photo of her and a newborn

The misleading photo, had left many assuming it was the singer’s child.

Setting the record straight, Amanda stated that she only has one child and that’s Hailey.

Slamming blogger, Gistlover, she told the blog to admit to her mistake and stop spreading false reports about her.

“Dùmb ass Gistlover or whatever it’s called you tryna find confirmation and proof for that story u posted so badly that ur claiming someone’s else kid is my child! Well for your record I only have one child and ONE CHILD ONLY! Just take this L and move on! Your story will never add up! I never debunk shit but a least have some respect for the child’s actual parents. Miserable people”.