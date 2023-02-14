Video: “I once dated a Yahoo Boy and he never gave me a dime” – Phyna reveals [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Phyna made this revelation while speaking in a podcast with Nedu Wazobia and other media personalities.

She said that in her past 26 years of life she had struggled the most during times when she was in a relationship.







BBNaija season 7 winner, Phyna shares her past experience in dating a yahoo boy as she speaks on how stingy they are to their girlfriends.

The reality star made this revelation while speaking in a podcast with Nedu Wazobia and other media personalities.

In the podcast, Nedu Wazobia asked Phyna whether she’d be willing to date a man who genuinely loves her but doesn’t have money.

Responding, she said that in her past 26 years of life she had struggled the most during times when she was in a relationship.

She divulged that she was once in a relationship with a yahoo boy who never have her a dime; rather, he would buy drinks and spray money at clubs than give her.