Video: “I no wan hear anything again o” – Esther Nwachukwu reacts as Chacha Eke and hubby, Austin lock lips in new video

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu responded to a video of Chacha Eke and her husband, Austin Faani, getting cozy.

It’s no secret that Chacha Eke and her husband have experienced many ups and downs throughout their marriage, but they have persevered despite all of the obstacles.

In a recent development, Austin Faani posted a video of himself and his wife working out on his Instagram page.

The couple locked lips at one point in the video, which caused internet users to drool and gush in the comments section.

Esther Nwachukwu, in response to the video, wrote in the comment section that she didn’t want to hear any more bad news.

“I no want hear anythin again ooo 😂,” she wrote.

Chacha Eke finally removes her husband’s name days after seeking for help

Actress Chacha Eke has removed her husband’s name and memories from her social media page a few days after seeking help on social media,

This is coming days after the actress took to Instagram to seek help changing her verified name on Instagram.

Fans who responded urged her to make a formal complaint directly to Instagram, stating why she wanted to make the changes and presenting necessary documents to assert that she was the one.

The mother of four dropped a few photos on her Instagram this morning, and fans are going wild over her beauty.

The pictures that came without caption got celebrities including Eve Esin, Laura Ikeji, Luchy Donalds, Ugochi Favour, Ejine Okoroafor, Jane Obi, Mercy Aigbe and other fans of the actress.

Chacha Eke had deleted the photos and memories regarding her estranged husband, Austin Faani, from her social media page.

She has also replaced her name with a crown emoji on Instagram. However, her username still carries her husband’s name.