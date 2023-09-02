ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I No Send Una Papa” Tolanibaj Blows Hot at Netizens Following Relationship with Neo and Conduct in BBNaija house

Tolanibaj, who made headlines throughout her time in the Big Brother house, recently took to Twitter to address the relentless scrutiny she’s been subjected to.

In the previous week’s double eviction, the reality personality was evicted alongside Frodd.

While in the house, Tolanibaj was repeatedly chastised by viewers for her habit of chasing after Neo Akpofure, the show’s love interest.

Tolanibaj, who has had enough of the joking, becomes enraged and tells them she doesn’t care about their thoughts.

She stated that instead of focusing on her problem, they should concentrate on raising donations for December.

She wrote;

“Y’all still don’t know that Tolani Baj no send una papas.

Get your frustrated lives together and hustle for your December funds.”

Reacting To her Tweet;

One chyomsss had this to say,

“Girl go and hide yourself in shame please…

you no send our papa but you didn’t do media rounds”

One _omote had this to say,

“No dey cap, there’s no way you’d display uttermost foolishness and watch it and not wish you handled things differently. Me wey no sabi you, second hand embarrassment wan finish me. Bend down and pick the rest of your dignity, aunty. Nzuzu.”

One meerah_cul had this to say,

“My Dear Tolani, Wisdom Has Been Chasing you but you keep running from it”

One mandy__chuks had this to say,

“This one just wan trend small as she come out and nobody reason am”

One vanchizzy had this to say,

“Everybody go begin bash her and form saint for this comment section, simply because camera is not on them to show their own eye lives. Make everybody move on jare, every human being get their own flaws.”

One _had this to say,

“Tolani trying all her best to be a by force baddie, she really needs to Rest”

One favo.ur08 had to say,

“You re pained, after disgracing yourself on national tv, now Neo can breathe, since you left he started winning. Bad luck”

