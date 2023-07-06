Video: “I no play when I small” – Mercy Johnson shares fun moment with kids [Watch]

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a renowned Nollywood actress, won many hearts when she shared a video of her and her children having fun by the pool.

The mother of four and her first three children can be seen in the video. She, her son Henry, and her second daughter Angel stood at the edge of the pool while Purity, her eldest daughter, was in the water.

But soon they were all bubbling with ecstasy and leaping into the pool.

Mercy Johnson jokingly claimed that she didn’t play as a kid while sharing the clip.

In her words:

“Midweek fun time with @theokojiekids 😍😂😂i nor play when i small😅

littlemermaidchallenge#”

The video was trailed by a series of heartfelt comments from fans who gushed over the rare family moment.

the_loloh wrote: “Mercy is a child in a human body😍😍😍makes it easy to bond with her kids.”

erm_eye wrote: “That’s Mercy Johnson in the pool, the others are her siblings and cousins 😂🤣.”

kemmyyyyy_23 wrote: “The girl looks so much like her mum ,why nollywood like stress na her mama kekere she for dey do when it’s needed.”

ocheze68 wrote: “Ok una win this trend 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

mabelalfredlove wrote: “D number of times I watched dis video if 10 people watch am like dat d rest people no go see watch😢 God pls bless ur child 🙏 is me again Lord🙏🙏🙏.”

One @bennietah wrote: “These kids will have loads of fun memories as kids when they become adults. Mercy u are doing well👏 always ready to play dirty with them 😂.”

browny_brave wrote: “If you watch more than 5times gather here”

_keenozbags wrote: “What prevented Divine from jumping 😂😂. In her mind she is saying “ I’m too young to take this risk “ 😂.”