Video: “I never wanted to be famous, fame is evil” – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a well-known media personality, describes fame as “a necessary evil” that comes with having a public career.

He revealed this during an appearance on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, which is co-hosted by Beauty Tukura and Prince Nelson.

For many editions, the BBNaija host stated that he never actively sought fame and does not enjoy being famous.

While acknowledging the benefits of fame, Ebuka stated that if given the choice, he would prioritize his career and the financial rewards it brings over the trappings of fame.

In his words;

“I have never been a fan of fame. And if you know me, I think you can tell. But I have also understood that it comes with what I do.

“I have never courted fame. I have never chased fame. I have never really sort of thrived in it. I’m not the kind of guy who is going to put our things out to be talked about. So, most times if you see me being talked about, it’s because of my work. It’s not because I did something outside of my work.

“I don’t know that I enjoyed fame or I have ever really liked it that much. I mean, it comes with its benefits, I can never deny that. But I also understand that it is a necessary evil that comes with having a career that is public.

“But if you left me with an option, I would take the career with the money that is coming with it and not be famous.”