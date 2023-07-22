ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I Never Tried to Sleep with Anybody’s Wife – Brymo Makes Clarification After Adekunle Golds’ Warning

How Adekunle Gold Reacted After I Asked Simi for An Affair – Brymo Confesses

Controversial Nigerian singer Brymo, has reacted after his colleague, Adekunle Gold, warned him about making slurs about his wife, Simi.

According to Gistlover, Brymo stated that he denied to feature Simi because she refused to “get intimate” with him.

In an interview, he explained how he requested a body swap before working with Simi, Efya, and other female artists to witness the outcomes of their collaboration.

Adekunle Gold responded by warning the ‘Ara’ singer not to disrespect Simi and to stay away from his family. He issued the warning on Twitter and also charged Brymo to seek help.

“Do not disrespect my wife and family. Get Help!” he wrote.

The comment generated a lot of controversy and Brymo came under heavy fire on social media. In a bid to clear his name, Brymo denied trying to sleep with ‘anybody’s wife.

He said that the incident he was talking about happened before people knew that Simi was dating Adekunle Gold. He then told AG Baby to never call him again and to also stay far away from him.

Brymo wrote; “Really? really bro? Na wetin you get to talk be that? … I get it now, stay your lane. stay far away from a the same!

You are not wise; you are supposed to leave it alone … it happened before anyone knew you were together. and you both came to me like it was planned. Like you had some agenda with me in the plans… stay away from me … never call me again … or post my shxt!

I want him to leave me alone … I never tied ti fxxk anybody’s wife, everybody seem ti be bating theirs .. Stay far away from me .. never call me again .. I never called you before.”

