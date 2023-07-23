Video: I never tried to sleep with anybody’s wife – Brymo clears the air, drags Adekunle Gold

Brymo has taken to social media to address the contentious statement he made about Simi after her husband, Adekunle Gold, publicly chastised him.

In a series of tweets shared online, the singer expressed regret for ever demanding to sleep with Simi before they could collaborate on a song.

Brymo, the controversial singer, has reacted after his colleague, Adekunle Gold, warned him about making slurs about his wife, Simi.

GISTLOVER previously reported that Brymo’s decline to feature Simi was due to her refusal to “get intimate” with him.

In an interview, Brymo explained how he requested a body exchange before working with Simi, Efya, and other female artists to see the results of their collaboration.

In response, Adekunle Gold warned the ‘Ara’ crooner not to disrespect Simi and to stay away from his family. He issued the warning via Twitter and also charged Brymo to seek help.

He wrote; ”Do not disrespect my wife and my family. Get Help!”

His claim sparked a lot of debate, and Brymo received a lot of backlash on social media.

Brymo denied trying to sleep with ‘anybody’s wife’ in an attempt to clear his name.

According to him, the incident he was referring to occurred before it was known that Simi was dating Adekunle Gold. He then told AG Baby not to call him again and to keep a safe distance from him.

Brymo wrote;

“Really ??.. really bro ??. Na wetin you get to talk be that ?? … I get it now, stay your lane .. stay far away from a the same !!.

You are not wise, you are supposed to leave it alone .. it happened before anyone knew you were together .. and you both came to me like it was planned . Like you had some agenda with me in the plans.. stay away from me .. never call me again .. or post my shxt!

I want him to leave me alone … I never tied ti fxxk anybody’s wife, everybody seem ti be bating theirs .. Stay far away from me .. never call me again .. I never called you before.”

Really ??.. really bro ??. Na wetin you get to talk be that ?? … I get it now, stay your lane .. stay far away from a the same !!. https://t.co/cmULeaS7q3 — Ọláwálé (Ashimi) Ọlọ́fọ̀ọrọ̀ (@BrymOlawale) July 22, 2023