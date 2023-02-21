Video: I never said I don’t have womb – Mandy Kiss has sent a reply to those who expressed shock at the news of her pregnancy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.







Nigerian slay queen, Mandy Kiss has sent a reply to those who expressed shock at the news of her pregnancy.

we reported earlier that the Instagram Influencer made the announcement via her official page and shared photos of her showing off the baby bump.

Mandy, who once said she wants to carry Naira Marley’s child, however, did not reveal who the father is.

When reports made the rounds online, social media users wondered if it was a stunt while others stated that they never believed she could get pregnant given the nature of her job.

However, after seeing the reactions, Mandy said she does not know why people were surprised by the development.

According to the self proclaimed Olosho President, she never said that she did not have a womb to bear a child. She went on to ask critics and gossip mongers to stop talking about her pregnancy.

See her post:

@worldbestmandykiss

Is better to be a baby mama to someone that gon treat u right than to marry someone that doesn’t deserve u !

This is coming after she revealed in an interview that she doesn’t want to get married, rather she wants to be a baby mama.

Mandy earlier said she can’t get married event though she would like to.

She stated this while having a chat on a podcast as she explained that marriage is too stressful for her to participate in the union.

Mandy said that though she is not thinking of settling down, she just wants to have children with the man of her choice.

Reacting to the pregnancy news, @cullenzzzzzz said; imagine the child coming to life and seeing why the mom is famous. Beauty the Digital Marketer

@simmi_dollar; Who is da olosho father… omo this generation is full of shameless people

@LonerMighty; Mandy wey guys dey manage e reach person turn the person give bele

@GRAnDplalAYEr; Her getting pregnant is quite normal. She’s just proud of her occupation,most gals out there are no different from her.They just hide it under the “put a price on your vagina” caramel mentality. I hope motherhood is kind to you and you have a beautiful bouncing baby.

@sagemanfx; No be now now them interview am? She wasn’t pregnant then now. Except that interview was recorded a long time ago, then this is photoshopped.

@thacutepixel2; Eveybody just Dey call Mandy olosho craze Dey dah girl head one tym she go come cry nau say she no be olosho she fi come cry say she no geh belle too na mad nth Dey wrong if olosho geh belle nah no be person go marry her too and change her lifestyle I Even doubt she’s an olosho.