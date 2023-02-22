Video: I never attended Bible school, the media ordained me as ‘Pastor’ – Actor, Majid Michel

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor said he was described as a “Pastor” by the media after he began giving talks at different gatherings, churches, and conferences to disseminate the information he had uncovered about Christianity.







Ghanaian movie star, Majid Michel has made a clarification on being addressed as a “Man of God” by many.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor said he was described as a “Pastor” by the media after he began giving talks at different gatherings, churches, and conferences to disseminate the information he had uncovered about Christianity.

Majid said;