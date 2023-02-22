ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I never attended Bible school, the media ordained me as ‘Pastor’ – Actor, Majid Michel

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 311 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor said he was described as a “Pastor” by the media after he began giving talks at different gatherings, churches, and conferences to disseminate the information he had uncovered about Christianity.


Ghanaian movie star, Majid Michel has made a clarification on being addressed as a “Man of God” by many.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor said he was described as a “Pastor” by the media after he began giving talks at different gatherings, churches, and conferences to disseminate the information he had uncovered about Christianity.

Majid said;

“As I got older and learned the Bible for myself, I made the decision to teach it. In an effort to spread what I had learned, the media observed me speaking about these topics at various churches, conferences, and gatherings. It was the media that reported that I was a pastor despite never having attended a Bible school. I’ve never been anointed as a pastor.

“I chose to teach it once I grew up and discovered it for myself. In an effort to spread what I had learned, I spoke about these topics at a number of churches, conferences, and gatherings. The media reported that I was a pastor even though I had never attended a Bible school. I have never had a pastorate.

“It would be dishonest of me to minimize the gift of prophecy that God has given me. I have faith in the one true God, creator of heaven and earth. I have no doubt in my mind that Yesua was sent by God to save his people.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: My sister and Jesus na 5&6- Bimbo Ademoye pens emotional note to Adesua Etomi on her birthday

50 mins ago

Video: Churchill announces N10m reward for evidence of Tonto, Rosy as ex-besties, speaks on sleeping with Rosy Meurer while married to Tonto Dike

1 hour ago

Video: World Sister Sussie Day- Bisola Aiyeola lists reasons why she loves Adesua Etomi as she celebrates her birthday [video]

2 hours ago

Video: “People are hungry and it’s sad” – Gbemi reacts after dispatch rider stole 5 packs of food from an order

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button