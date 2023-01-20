Video: I need one with you- US Rapper Snoop Dogg expresses desire to collaborate with Tems in viral video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the clip making the rounds, Snopp Dogg is seen sending word out to Tems for a feature.

According to the rapper, aside from being a big fan of the songstress, his family also listens to her songs regularly.

Award winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, a.k.a Tems, has received an open invitation by American US rapper Snopp Dogg to collaborate on music.

The Songstress, who has continued to witness a meteoric rise to the top of the global music scene since her featured song with Afrobeats star Wizkid ‘Essence’ became a global hit, kicked off her 2023 with a call from the OG D-o-g-g, after working with Rihanna, Beyonce, Drake, Future, and many others in 2022.

