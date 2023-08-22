ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I need a massage; I need head, I miss my man” – Doyin laments sxxual frustration

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 Less than a minute

Doyin a reality celebrity, laments her increasing sexual frustration in Biggie’s house, saying she misses her boyfriend.

The BBNaija star revealed this while sitting alone in the garden and expressing her innermost thoughts.

She lamented in the video, which elicited both laughter and sympathy from viewers, that she is becoming sexually frustrated in Biggie’s house.

According to her, she needs to be properly held and pampered by her man. However, he is currently outside the Big Brother Naija house, which is causing her to be frustrated.

“I miss my man, I need a massage. I need head. I need a good ki$$, and I need s€x. Maybe that’s the solution to this madness. I think I’m sexually frustrated”, the ‬26-year-old lamented.

Watch video …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Had A Car Crash But Only Lost A Nail – Yemi Alade Says As She Survives Car Crash In Spain

58 mins ago

Video: “She’ll follow me back” – Kiddwaya boasts after oyibo lover unfollowed him for kissing Mercy Eke

1 hour ago

Congolese Gospel Singer, Babeth Lando Shares New Sultry Photos On Instagram.

1 hour ago

Video: “He is huge down there” – BBNaija’s Uriel makes mind-blowing revelation on Pere, Nigerian reacts

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button