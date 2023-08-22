Video: “I need a massage; I need head, I miss my man” – Doyin laments sxxual frustration

Doyin a reality celebrity, laments her increasing sexual frustration in Biggie’s house, saying she misses her boyfriend.

The BBNaija star revealed this while sitting alone in the garden and expressing her innermost thoughts.

She lamented in the video, which elicited both laughter and sympathy from viewers, that she is becoming sexually frustrated in Biggie’s house.

According to her, she needs to be properly held and pampered by her man. However, he is currently outside the Big Brother Naija house, which is causing her to be frustrated.

“I miss my man, I need a massage. I need head. I need a good ki$$, and I need s€x. Maybe that’s the solution to this madness. I think I’m sexually frustrated”, the ‬26-year-old lamented.

Watch video …