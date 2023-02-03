Video: ‘I need a girl cursed with spiritual stubbornness’ – K-Solo makes weird demands

K-Solo revealed this while reacting to a comment made by Social Media Influencer Caramel Plugg who claimed men likes stubborn girls more and would do anything to be in relationship with one.

Popular music producer, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo who has been in the industry for almost two decades and produced award-winning songs has opened up on the kind of girls his friends are addicted to.

K-Solo revealed this while reacting to a comment made by Social Media Influencer Caramel Plugg who claimed men likes stubborn girls more and would do anything to be in relationship with one.

On his part, K-Solo noted his preference is different but his friends fall on the category of men who would do anything to have stubborn girls as their partners.