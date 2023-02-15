ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "I miss you terribly, My King"- Late Sammie Okposo 's wife, Ozy remembers him on Valentine

  • Ozy admitted that she misses her husband, Late Sammie Okposo terribly.
Late Sammie Okposo’s wife Ozioma returns to social media after a short break

As the world marked 2023 Valentine’s day yesterday, February 14th, it was a sad day for the wife of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, Ozy Okposo as she mourned her late husband.

Taking to her Instagram page to share several photos of them, Ozy admitted that she misses her husband terribly.

However, she is comforted knowing he is with Christ and he has Sammie in His hands.

Expressing her lover for him, she wrote,

“Dim Oma… My King… I loved you in life. Love you still… I know Christ has you in His arms… I have you in my heart.
I miss you terribly.
Keep resting, my love.
Until forever”.

