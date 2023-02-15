Video: “I miss you terribly, My King”- Late Sammie Okposo ‘s wife, Ozy remembers him on Valentine

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the world marked 2023 Valentine’s day yesterday, February 14th, it was a sad day for the wife of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, Ozy Okposo as she mourned her late husband.

Taking to her Instagram page to share several photos of them, Ozy admitted that she misses her husband terribly.

However, she is comforted knowing he is with Christ and he has Sammie in His hands.

Expressing her lover for him, she wrote,