Video: “I miss you greatly and long to see you”- Olakunle Churchill pens emotional note to son King Andre on his 7th birthday

Philanthropist cum Businessman, Olakunle Churchill has penned an emotional note to his son, King Andre on his 7th birthday today.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the father of two revealed that he misses his son and longs to see him.

Describing him as his flesh and blood, he noted our King Andre is one of life’s most precious gift to him and he loves him dearly.

Olakunle Churchill disclosed that reflecting on his son’s birth gives him great joy as he is a blessing to him.

“Happy birthday my son, my prince, my flesh and blood – OMOTAYO KING OLADUNNI CHURCHILL You are one of life’s most precious gift to me and I love you dearly. Just going down memory lane in thought of your birth gives me joy. You’re such a blessing to me and I’m forever grateful to the Almighty God for your life. Today, I pray immensely that you grow to be the person God has predestined you to be and nothing in this world ever change your destiny. My not so little man! I want you to know that I miss you greatly and long to see you soon You’re a shining star and your light can never be dimmed. Happy Birthday to my dearest son”.

“Daddy Loves You”- Olakunle Churchill, Celebrates Son Andre, As He Turns 6

Nigerian businessman and philantropist, Olakunle Churchill is celebrating his son with estranged wife, Tonto Dikeh on his birthday.

Andre turned 6 today, February 17.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Churchill expressed his love for his son while showering him with prayers.

”Happy birthday to my wonderful Son King Andre Omodayo Oladunni Churchill.

God has a perfect plan for you.

Grow in wisdom and understanding.

Daddy loves you”