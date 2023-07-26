Video: ‘I Might make History as First BBNaija Housemate To Reject Eviction’ – Uriel Dares Biggie

Uriel Oputa, a Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has promised never to leave the Biggie house if evicted on Sunday.

According to Gistlover, the reality TV actress stated in her diary session on Tuesday that if she is evicted from the house, she will cause a commotion.

This comes after Biggie asked Uriel who she thought would leave the house on Sunday, to which she replied, “I pray not to leave.”

According to her, she will be the first housemate in the show’s history to refuse eviction because Biggie may require 25 ninjas to carry her out.

Biggie asked: “Who do you think is leaving on Sunday?”

Uriel responded: “I pray it is not me because you will be needing 25 ninjas to carry me out. I will not go. I will be the first housemate in Big Brother Naija history to reject eviction. Not my portion”

In a twist, Biggie announced to the viewers on Monday that the eviction nominations were fake, meaning all the housemates are safe this week.

What If I Get Evicted a Day Before the Show Ends

Meanwhile, Influencer and socialite, Tacha has again disclosed the reason she refused to feature in the Big Brother Naija All Stars season.

Gistlover recalls that Tacha had earlier stated that she could not make an appearance on the show because the organisers were not ready to pay.

Speaking once again on her decision to shun the reality show during an interview on Cool FM, Tacha stated that she ought to get paid to feature on the reality show because she can’t water down her brand to give Nigerians a show.

She also claimed that a personality like hers is rare, and Nigerians don’t usually get people as entertaining as her.

Speaking further, Tacha opined that if she gets evicted or disqualified again on the show, she doesn’t want to leave empty-handed.