Video: “I Love You Very Much” – Romantic Moment Drunk Angel Pours Out Her Heart to Soma, He Responds

Angel Smith, a reality star, romantically proclaims love to her fellow housemate, Soma, after becoming drunk during a Saturday night party.

Every Saturday night in Big Brother’s home is a groovy night, and housemates get the opportunity to dance away the week’s tension.

Following their Saturday night party, Angel, who was still affected by the aftereffects of intoxication, was seen confessing eternal love to Soma.

Angel admitted that she loves Soma a lot but is too afraid to tell him when she’s sober, and even though she can be very difficult to him, he’s the sweetest guy she knows.

Soma admitted that he loves Angel in much like manner and he doesn’t care about her being difficult.

