Video: “I love you, that’s why I act stupid without thinking” — Soma romantically apologizes to Angel

Somadina Anyama, a Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, elicits responses as he apologizes to fellow housemate Angel for mistreating her.

Remember how Soma grabbed his housemate Angel violently yesterday during their intense argument?

Because Soma didn’t feel comfortable with Angel being nearby and sharing a bed with Frodd, a quarrel broke out.

In order to resolve their issues, Soma, who was furious, desperately desired to have this chat. However, Angel didn’t feel at ease having the talk and tried to leave when Soma pulled and gripped her hand, blocking her escape as well.

Big Brother was not pleased with this incident, so he gave Soma a warning strike.

The reality TV star who has now realised his faults is seen begging and pleading for forgiveness from Angel.

He claims to be acting out of the abundance of love he has for her.

He said;

“I f**cking love you basically, that’s why I get stupid sometimes and not think before I act weirdly. I’m sorry! I obviously can’t help the way I feel and express myself”

“It’s okay” Angel replied.

The lover boy went on to ask her if she’s had something to eat, of which he has offered to prepare her some breakfast.

Apparently, the two love birds are back on good terms.