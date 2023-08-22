ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I love you, Papa”- Tonto Dikeh declares love for Pastor Jerry on his birthday

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read

“This is giving me goosebumps”- Tonto Dikeh hails Pastor Jerry Eze

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, is honoring one of her pastors, Pastor Jerry Eze, who celebrates his birthday today.

One mother thanked him for praying for her and claimed that she is a testimony to God’s almighty mercy and grace via his ministry.

When it comes to God’s splendor in his life, she believes that words cannot fail her.

She expressed her love for him by raining powerful prayers on him.

“Happy birthday PAPA.
Heavens Best
@realjerryeze
PAPA words don’t fail me when it comes to the glory of God in your life.
I am a witness to God’s divine mercy and grace through your ministry.
May this day mark the beginning of the best of your days.
May today be the least you shall ever be.
May your grace speak and break protocols for you.
Most especially I pray for the strength to achieve heaven’s goal.
Thank you for all your prayers.
Pls, do have a blast, sir.
I love you PAPA but God loves you More and it’s evident”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 305 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“My World is Best” Nosa Babarex Says As He Celebrates His Wedding Anniversary With His Wife (Photos)

6 mins ago

Venita Akpofure Calls Kimoprah A Criminal With Integrity

32 mins ago

Alex Unusual And Cee C Settle Their Longstanding Dispute

43 mins ago

Deborah Paul Enenche Stuns Fans With New Photos Of Herself Shopping In London

56 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button