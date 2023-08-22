Video: “I love you, Papa”- Tonto Dikeh declares love for Pastor Jerry on his birthday

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, is honoring one of her pastors, Pastor Jerry Eze, who celebrates his birthday today.

One mother thanked him for praying for her and claimed that she is a testimony to God’s almighty mercy and grace via his ministry.

When it comes to God’s splendor in his life, she believes that words cannot fail her.

She expressed her love for him by raining powerful prayers on him.

“Happy birthday PAPA.

Heavens Best

@realjerryeze

PAPA words don’t fail me when it comes to the glory of God in your life.

I am a witness to God’s divine mercy and grace through your ministry.

May this day mark the beginning of the best of your days.

May today be the least you shall ever be.

May your grace speak and break protocols for you.

Most especially I pray for the strength to achieve heaven’s goal.

Thank you for all your prayers.

Pls, do have a blast, sir.

I love you PAPA but God loves you More and it’s evident”.