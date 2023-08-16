Video: “I love the woman you have become”- Rita Daniels hails daughter, Regina for being a good Ambassador of their dynasty

Rita Daniels, a proud mother, has lauded her eldest daughter, Regina Daniels, for being a good ambassador for their Dynasty.

The Nollywood actress commended her daughter in the comments section for making their dynasty proud with her unselfish work.

Regina Daniels, a mother of six, expressed pride in the lady she has become, which speaks volumes about her upbringing.

She encouraged her by telling her to keep her head cool and prayed for her.

“My pride I love the woman you’ve become. Your background is speaking volumes. UGEGBE ANIOMA and Ambassador THE DANIELS DYNASTY. Keep keeping your head cool. God bless you, my dear Child”.

There is no doubt that Rita Daniels is proud of her daughter as aside from being the wife of a Senator, she is also an Executive member of the Senator’s wife council.

“You will put respect on my name if you hear my story”- Rita Daniels hails herself for being a strong woman

In other news Rita Daniels, the mother of popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, has spoken out about her daughter’s story.

Rita praised herself for being a strong lady while uploading a snapshot of herself.

She believes that every strong woman has a narrative that forced them to make a decision.

She referred to herself as one and stated that if she shared her experience, people would respect her name.

“Behind every strong woman, there is a story that gave her no choice.

I’m a strong woman.

If you hear my story.

You will put some respect on my name.

Rita Daniels says so!”.