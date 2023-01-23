ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared her excitement after her husband, Ned Nwoko, surprised her with bundles of new naira notes.
The mother of two was on a movie set when her billionaire husband sent his account to gift her cash at the movie location.
Flaunting the wads of new N200 notes on Instagram, Regina Daniels expressed her excitement over the surprise gift.
In her words:
“So I’m filming on set and hubby sent the accountant to bring cash to my location. Although the bank brought it in N200 notes but yeah yeah, it’s fine. I love it. Thank you.”