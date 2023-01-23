ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I love it” – Regina Daniels shows off the bundles of cash she received from her husband while on movie set [Video]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • The billionaire businessman had surprised his wife, who was on movie set with millions of nairas.

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shared her excitement after her husband, Ned Nwoko, surprised her with bundles of new naira notes.

The mother of two was on a movie set when her billionaire husband sent his account to gift her cash at the movie location.

Flaunting the wads of new N200 notes on Instagram, Regina Daniels expressed her excitement over the surprise gift.

In her words:

“So I’m filming on set and hubby sent the accountant to bring cash to my location. Although the bank brought it in N200 notes but yeah yeah, it’s fine. I love it. Thank you.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 6 hours ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “She talking about the ring, take note Wiz”- Reactions as Wizkid’s baby mama creates a wish list

5 hours ago

Video: Ladies intentionally go for BBNaija to get customers for their kpekus – Nedu Wazobia says

6 hours ago

Video: Jay Z’s gonna be happy now- Reactions as Charles Okocha gets from hospital 1 week after ghastly car accident [Video]

6 hours ago

Video: “Many Ladies Rushed Into BBNaija to Market Themselves Because They Only Have Their Body To Offer” OAP Nedu

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button