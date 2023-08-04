Video: “I love her the most but I wouldn’t try calling her again”- Pete Edochie speaks on his relationship with Genevieve Nnaji

Pete Edochie, a legendary Nollywood actor, has named Genevieve Nnaji his favorite Nollywood actress.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the veteran confessed that of all the ladies he has portrayed the role of a father to in films, he adores Genevieve the most.

He wouldn’t call her again, as he had attempted when he learnt of her mental illness.

He regarded Genevieve as an extraordinarily smart person and stated that he hasn’t communicated with her in a long time.

“Of all the girls that have played my daughters in movies, Genevieve is the one I love most. I look at her as my daughter and she took me as her father. And she is a brilliant lady, an exceptionally brilliant lady and I haven’t heard a lot from her lately. Ever since I heard that she is a little disturbed, I hope that she calls me and tell me she is okay. I wouldn’t try calling her again, I tried”.

Why I was surprised about Chioma Chukwuka’s marriage crash – Pete Edochie speaks

Gistlover reported earlier today that Pete Edochie, a veteran Nollywood actor, has spoken out about his colleague Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha’s marriage breakdown.

Previously, it was reported that the thespian, who has been married for almost fifteen years and has been very quiet about her marriage, is no longer with her husband.

As she consistently emphasizes her maiden name, “Chioma Chukwuka,” in all of her social media posts, Chioma also provided hints regarding the breakdown of her marriage at the time.

Pete expressed concern about the rise in divorce in the Nollywood industry during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

The veteran actor and grandfather expressed amazement at the news of Chioma’s divorce, emphasizing that people must understand that marriage is for better or worse.

In his words,

“If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh. You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worst, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”.