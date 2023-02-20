Video: “I love a good Father and Son bond” Netizens gush over Bovi’s adorable photos with his son

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ace comedian cum actor, Bovi recently shared some heartwarming photos of himself and his son on social media, and fans couldn’t help but rave over their close father-son bond.

Netizens flooded Bovi’s comments section, gushing over the adorable photos and praising the comedian for being such a loving and devoted father.

The comedian captioned the post: “Having to bribe my oga before going out!”

Some users expressed their desire for a strong bond with fathers in Africa.

Meanwhile, Popular influencer Inioluwa reacted saying: “I love a good Father and Son bond!🥹❤️ “

Another Instagram user wrote: “3rd slide is my favorite 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥we need more healthy black father son relationships❤️❤️❤️”

Adaezeyobo captioned: “Awwww too cute 😍”

One firioluwa_hart typed: Last born 😍😍😍😍