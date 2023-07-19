Video: “I look forward to a new Nigeria”- Regina Daniels speaks on her latest appointment

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, has broken her silence following her appointment as an Executive Council member of the Senator’s Wives Forum.

According to GISTLOVER, Regina has been named the Social Secretary of the Executive Council of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum.

Regina spoke out on the event, which she stated was specifically about Nigeria’s growth, on her Instagram page, where she shared photos from the inauguration.

It was also about how they could assist their husbands and the Federation’s First Lady in better serving the people.

Regina stated in her appointment that she is looking forward to a great Nigeria.

“Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the Senate president of Nigeria.

It was a meeting specifically about the grith of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the Federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria”.

Rita Daniel celebrates daughter, Regina Daniels as she bags new appointment as an Executive in Senator’s Wives Forum

Rita Daniels, a Nollywood actress, is undeniably a proud mother, as her children, particularly Regina Daniels, continue to make her proud.

The mother of six has taken pride in her Regina after being appointed as the wife of a Senator.

Rita Daniels congratulated her daughter on her new accomplishment on her Instagram page just minutes ago.

She called her ‘her pride’ and stated that when grace speaks for one, it spreads all over them.

Rita expressed her pride in the woman she is becoming while praying for God’s continued blessings and protection on her and her family.

“Congratulations to an amazing daughter. My pride! When grace speaks in your life, it radiates all over you. The sky is your limit. God shall continue to bless and protect you and your family. I am so proud of the woman you’ve become. My mouth shall never stop watering prayers of blessings upon your soul. I AM PROUD OF YOU MY MINI-MIE”.