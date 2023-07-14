Video: “I like Simi, I wish I signed her and Teni”- Don Jazzy spills his regret

Don Jazzy, a music industry executive and talent manager, expressed regret over not signing singers Teni and Simi.

The founder of Mavins Record recently admitted that he had the chance to sign Teni but passed it up and now regrets it.

Don Jazzy said of Simi that he likes her and wishes he had signed her.

Additionally, he disclosed that although he had the chance to sign Davido, he knew that Davido would handle matters on his own.

He was interested in Wizkid, but Banky W signed him before him. He also intended to sign Falz, but that didn’t work out.

“I like Simi, I didn’t sign her. I wish did. I like Teni, but I didn’t sign her. I wish I did. I had the opportunity of signing Davido but I didn’t because I kind of figured that I would be fine. Wizkid, obviously. I couldn’t because Banky W got him first. That would have been amazing. Falz, I love this work. We almost had a deal”.

Meanwhile In May, Don Jazzy penned an emotional note to celebrate his 11th year of establishment of Mavin Records.

Don Jazzy, on his Instagram page, recalled the lovely moments created by Mavin, and how it kept growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries, and impacting positively.

The proud Mavin CEO appreciated his fans, brand partners, and well-wishers who supported the record label with love and made it one of the best. He also appreciated his signees who are doing well to represent the brand across the globe.

“My baby is 11 today. They say time flies when you are having fun. I cannot believe it’s 11 years already cos trust me it feels like yesterday.

“The family keeps growing from strength to strength, breaking boundaries and impacting lives positively.

“All these won’t be possible without you the fans, our brand partners, friends, and well-wishers. Thank you so much for the love and support always.

“And to the best team in the world, thank you so much, and stay relentless to the core. You know we are just getting started. Happy Birthday Mavin”