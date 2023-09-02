Video: “I Learnt the Hard Way” Trouble in Paradise as Sarah Martins Calls Out Judy Austin Over N1million Unpaid Debt

It has been barely 24 hours since Nollywood actress, Judy Austin and her former best friend, Sarah Martins fell out, yet the bffs are already set to spill secrets.

Sarah took to Instagram to call out Judy Austin over an alleged N1 million debt.

She remarked that she had to learn the hard way from her, but regardless, she move.

Calling the attention of close friends of Judy Austin, she told them to remind her of her debt and send back her money.

Sarah observed how hard he worked for her money, which is why she refused to remain silent.

She questioned why Judy would be indebted to her and yet dare to block her.

“Sarah Martins and Judy Austin Season 1! You Can’t Owe Me and Block Me… Na Ment?

I learnt the hard way but we move regardless.

Whoever knows her should tell her to do the needful!

You should have sent back my 1m before blocking me!

I worked hard for that money so I won’t keep quiet.

That money is from my business account @sarahsplaceempire and it’s my sweat!

Send back my money!”.