Video: “I Know Say You Senior Me but I’m Richer Than You and Your Father” – Cuppy Writes, Netizens Fume

DJ Cuppy, a famous disc jockey and billionaire heiress, has cast broad shade as she reminds people of how wealthy she is.

To throw shade, the socialite used a passage from popular artist Rema’s song ‘Charm,’ which boasted about money.

“I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa,” Cuppy wrote without context.

Netizens had interpreted this as an attempt at bragging and they took to her comment section to blast her and remind her to be humble.

“I know you senior me, but I get money past you and your Papa” 🥹 — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) July 29, 2023

Check out some reactions…

One akinjoseph2017 said: “Your dad wasn’t among the richest men in Nigeria 20years ago and he might not be among the richest 20 years from now so be humble. Give me 4 years and I will top your dad and you.

Amen.”

@iamskamal asked: “Una done start again, Who touch cuppy for tail abeg?”

@toyor_pr stated: “No be your fault, na the Angel wey bring me come Nigeria I blame.”

@beninghone said: “This is a lyrics from Rema. She’s just quoting Rema”

@mister_ade5 wrote: “Thank God say i no senior you’