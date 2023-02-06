ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I know Naira Marley will eat me one day and I’ll ride him like a bicycle” – Influencer, Mandy Kiss says

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • In a video shared online, the self-acclaimed ‘Olosho President’ stated that she knows that one day, Naira Marley will ‘eat her’ and in turn, she’s going to ride him like a bicycle.

Influencer, Mandy Kiss has once again gotten the internet buzzing following a recent affirmation she made about a most anticipated intimate romp between her and the popular singer, Naira Marley.

In a video shared online, the self-acclaimed ‘Olosho President’ stated that she knows that one day, Naira Marley will ‘eat her’ and in turn, she’s going to ride him like a bicycle.

She wore a black sleeveless that showed a good chunk of her cleavages.

The caption on the clip reads: “I know one day NairaMarley gon eat me up, M gon ride him like a bicycle.”

Mandy who is known for her salacious comments online subsequently sparked backlashes from social media users who made a mockery of her over the statement.

See some comments culled below:

olawale01
Una no get family members for this app ni??

cldrtd4l
Naira no dey chop bush meat

hornybadger_kamikazy_
With ur big pant

arino_la12
This one no just get sense,nah why them dey report ur acct 😂

oga___balo
I hope I’m not the only person that doesn’t find this girl attractive..😂

___kddo
She don dy ride Naira for dream and dreams do come true 🤣🤣

amandynangwe
Naira them di find u😂

yosaintee
And them no fit post my Asiwaju cover 😢😢😢

emma_illy9
Just Dey play 😂😂😂

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Not the Elite Nigerian Princess doing the laundry? – Fans ridicule James Brown over ‘wife material’ video

1 hour ago

Video: Basketmouth reunites with his kids weeks after divorce saga [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Nothing is more sexy than natural resources-Mercy Eke, DSF stir reactions as they dance wildly in bikini at pool party – [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: Toyin Abraham, Chomzy, Do2dtun, congratulate Phyna as she launches ‘ushering and event planning agency’ [Video]

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button