ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I know I’m a Goat — Singer Tems brags after US rapper Snoop Dogg seeks for music collabo

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Recall few hours ago, GISTLOVER reported that Snoop Dog in a video that surfaced online says that he is a fan of Tems and would like to make a song with her.
  • Throwing a subtle shade, Tems said it’s easy for a goat to attract another goat as they easily recognize one another unlike sheep, that are always blind when it comes to recognizing themselves.
US Rapper Snoop Dogg expresses desire to collaborate with Tems in viral video

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems in a recent post on social media set the record straight as he declares herself as Goat (Greatest of all times).

The “crazy things” crooner made this known in a post shared via her official Twitter handle after American rapper, Snoop Dogg seeks for music collaboration.

Recall few hours ago, GISTLOVER reported that Snoop Dog in a video that surfaced online says that he is a fan of Tems and would like to make a song with her.

Reacting, Tems who has songs with Wizkid, Beyonce, Drake, Beyoncé among others in the tweet said she is undoubtedly among the Goat in the music industry.

Throwing a subtle shade, Tems said it’s easy for a goat to attract another goat as they easily recognize one another unlike sheep, that are always blind when it comes to recognizing themselves.

Tems wrote, “How you know you tha 🐐 is when you attract the all the 🐐’s. It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recognise another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 23 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

25 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

9 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button