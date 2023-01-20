Video: I know I’m a Goat — Singer Tems brags after US rapper Snoop Dogg seeks for music collabo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Recall few hours ago, GISTLOVER reported that Snoop Dog in a video that surfaced online says that he is a fan of Tems and would like to make a song with her.

Throwing a subtle shade, Tems said it’s easy for a goat to attract another goat as they easily recognize one another unlike sheep, that are always blind when it comes to recognizing themselves.

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Temilade Openiyi better known as Tems in a recent post on social media set the record straight as he declares herself as Goat (Greatest of all times).

The “crazy things” crooner made this known in a post shared via her official Twitter handle after American rapper, Snoop Dogg seeks for music collaboration.

Reacting, Tems who has songs with Wizkid, Beyonce, Drake, Beyoncé among others in the tweet said she is undoubtedly among the Goat in the music industry.

