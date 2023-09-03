ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "I Just Want to Take Care of only him" — American Singer, Selena Gomez Gushes Over Rema

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, an American singer and actress, has expressed admiration for Nigerian Afrobeat sensation Rema, adding that she was a fan of the singer before their collaboration on the remix of ‘Calm Down.’

She confessed that her love for Rema began when she heard his song ‘Runaway,’ and she has remained a fan ever since.

Selena Gomez declared her openness to collaborate with Rema, stating her admiration for his personality as well as her wish to protect him.

This was revealed during her participation on the most recent episode of the VA 100 New York Podcast.

“I actually fell in love with the song ‘Runaway’ before I fell in love with ‘Calm down.’ I literally was a fan of his. But it [remixing ‘Calm Down’] was all like kind of his idea.

“When I met him, I honestly was so impressed by his demeanor, how humble and how grateful he is for every moment. And, I just couldn’t pick someone else who deserves all this success in the world. He is so kind. I don’t know, I just wanna like take care of him [laughs]”, she stated.

