Video: “I joined my mum to sell akara hoping big men would help me with money” – Don Jazzy recounts

The well-known music producer and creator of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, recently opened up on the Zero Conditions podcast about his early years, beginning with his time working as an akara vendor in Ajegunle.

Don Jazzy remembered the days he used to sit with his mother, fry akara, and wait for wealthy customers to pass by in their automobiles.

In his words;

“I can still see myself sitting there with my mom, watching the big men in their Peugeot 504s and Mercedes 230s come to buy akara.”

He confessed that he secretly wished for someone to notice his need and help him out.

“I’d think, maybe this person would just look at me and say, ‘Hey, take this, I know you could use it,” he added.

These encounters had a significant impact on Don Jazzy’s journey. He acknowledged that many people who claim to have suffered haven’t actually gone through difficulty, thus he finds it difficult to believe them.

Don Jazzy is now a prominent figure in the music business, yet his history still affects him deeply. He explained that his own past has given him a strong desire to assist others.

“I’ve reached a point where I can’t meet someone and not offer some help or do something for the community,” he shared.

He emphasized that he feels a responsibility to make a positive impact on everyone he meets.

“It bothers me if I can’t leave a positive mark on people,” he explained.