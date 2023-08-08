ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I joined my mum to sell akara hoping big men would help me with money” – Don Jazzy recounts

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read

"Uncle sorry...."- Don Jazzy responds to male admirer’s shocking request [Video]

The well-known music producer and creator of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, recently opened up on the Zero Conditions podcast about his early years, beginning with his time working as an akara vendor in Ajegunle.

Don Jazzy remembered the days he used to sit with his mother, fry akara, and wait for wealthy customers to pass by in their automobiles.

In his words;

“I can still see myself sitting there with my mom, watching the big men in their Peugeot 504s and Mercedes 230s come to buy akara.”

He confessed that he secretly wished for someone to notice his need and help him out.

“I’d think, maybe this person would just look at me and say, ‘Hey, take this, I know you could use it,” he added.

These encounters had a significant impact on Don Jazzy’s journey. He acknowledged that many people who claim to have suffered haven’t actually gone through difficulty, thus he finds it difficult to believe them.

Don Jazzy is now a prominent figure in the music business, yet his history still affects him deeply. He explained that his own past has given him a strong desire to assist others.

“I’ve reached a point where I can’t meet someone and not offer some help or do something for the community,” he shared.

He emphasized that he feels a responsibility to make a positive impact on everyone he meets.

“It bothers me if I can’t leave a positive mark on people,” he explained.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Nollywood Actress Titilayo Akinwale Stuns in Birthday Photos

4 mins ago

“E Be Like I Been Known Say I Go Blow” – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido Shares Childhood Picture

34 mins ago

Video: “Don’t separate your income and expenses” – Van Vicker reveals secret behind his 20 years old marriage to wife, Adjoa

35 mins ago

Why is Love Harder to Find and S3x Easier to Get These Days?- Kanayo O Kanayo Asks.

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button