Video: “I hope those who wish me hell are happy now”- Davido’s alleged French pregnant side chick gives update

Ivanna Bay, the rumored French sidekick to Davido who is pregnant, has provided an update on her health.

Ivanna revealed that she was advised to have an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage days after pleading for assistance due to her persistent bleeding.

The real estate agent sobbed bitterly as she lamented how her body was failing her and there was nothing she could do to stop it.

She mentioned how many people are cheering over her situation in a message to her rival Anita Brown and other people.

“Here’s your update…

Bc you won’t see me coming crying on the internet no way!

They told me that I am either doing an ectopic pregnancy or a miscarriage.

My body is failing me and there’s nothing I can do.

I hope those who wish me hell are happy now. You won”.

“My French colleague has aborted her pregnancy”- Davido’s alleged pregnant side chick, Anita Brown claims

Anita Brown, Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick, has leveled a serious allegation against her pregnant colleague.

The US entrepreneur disclosed that Ivanna Bay, Davido’s rumored pregnant sidekick from France, had miscarried.

Given that Davido purposefully put her out there, she claimed it was an abortion.

She tweeted, “The lady in Paris had a miscarriage. Yeah, ok. She was pregnant and had an abortion! David put her out there on purpose smh. Please stop”.