Video: “I have weathered the storm for you”- Ubi Franklin opens up on his struggles as he celebrates daughter’s 4th birthday

Ubi Franklin, a talent manager, is talking out about his struggles with his daughter as she turns four today.

Being a parent has caused him to confront many challenges, according to Ubi, but he makes an effort to be one of the greatest fathers out there.

He told his daughter that he had weathered the storms of being with her and that he trusted God and time to show him the best way to deal with painful circumstances.

Today, he looks back with a smile that can only come from God. Being a father has been fulfilling for him because he could not have done it without God’s help.

“As you turn 4 today.

Being a father has been a lot of struggle, I try my best to be one of the best fathers out there, this is not a competition, but a dedicated service to you my baby. As my last child, I want you to know I have weathered the “storms” that came with you being born. I trusted God and time to give me the best way to deal with Traumatic experiences.

Today I look back and smile I’ll always say, this can only be God. I’m happy to celebrate your 4th Birthday today with so much love in my heart to give to you and your siblings.

Aside my Birthday, yearly I have to celebrate 4 Birthdays in April for Shiloh, July for Jayden, August for you Ariella, and Zaneta.

Being a father has been very rewarding, I couldn’t have done this without God’s guidance.

All I do today is for you and your siblings, I’ll do anything for you, it’s rough sometimes carrying the bills as a father for everyone no matter the need.

Happy Birthday my last baby/Child Airpumping. I pray that God bless and keep you safe always. You are blessed, you are favored.

God bless you and keep guiding I and your mum in the best way for you.

I love you”.