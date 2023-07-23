Video: “I Have to Disguised as Woman to Escape Being Indoctrinated into Boko Haram” – Father DMW Reveals

Father DMW, a well-known comedian and content creator, described how he fled from Maiduguri to Lagos to avoid being recruited by the terrorist organization Boko Haram.

According to him, the organization started on a recruitment drive, seizing and coercing young people into joining their groups and arming them for combat. He disguised himself as a woman and wore a headscarf to avoid being indoctrinated.

This information was disclosed by the content creator during an interview with Vanzu TV.

Father DMW claimed that he had to flee to Lagos because the sect was murdering males who refused to join them.

When he arrived in Lagos State, he started supporting himself by learning to ride a bike.

However, he got his big breakthrough through Afrobeats singer, Davido for whom he ran errands, and who was responsible for bringing him to limelight.

Speaking in pidgin, Father DMW recounted…

“Boko Haram dem go and kill everybody. Like me, if dem see me, they just give me gun, if I never follow them, they will now start to kill me.

“When they entered, I wear hijab like woman. Do make up, put breasts, y*nsh, everything to escape. Because if they know say you be man, if dem commot that hijab, no be shoot dem go shoot you o, na knife dem go cut you.”

