Video: “I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow”- Kanayo Kanayo responds Alex Ekubo

Kanayo Kanayo, a veteran Nollywood actor, has responded to his junior colleague, Alex Ekubo.

The gifted role interpreter told the actor on his Instagram page that he had sacrificed his today for his tomorrow.

Kanayo stated that without hard work and sacrifice, there is no shortcut to success, accomplishment, or a good life.

He, for one, has made sacrifices for the sake of his future.

“There is no shortcut to success/accomplishment/good life. You gotta work for it. You must make a sacrifice. Nnanyi sacrifice says so. I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow”.*

Alex Ekubo, a Nollywood actor, has responded to his older colleague Kanayo Kanayo's explanation of his night sacrifice.

Kanayo Kanayo had spoken about his night sacrifices in films that had become a social media trend.

he said in a small clip from his conversation with Chude Jideonwo that he is not involved in any sacrifice and that the only thing he knows is Jesus.

The veteran actor, who is well-known in Nollywood, stated that he will continue with the night sacrifices as long as they deposit money into his account.

“The only juju I know is Jesus. All these night sacrifices and so on, call me as long as you pay my check” Kanayo Kanayo said in his discussion with Chude.

Re-sharing the video on his Instagram page, Alex noted how the veteran would continue to explain to people about his sacrifices in movies.

“Nna anyi sacrifice, no worry you go explain tayaa”.