ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “i have removed my hands from anything that will lead to wedding” – Alex Ekubo says after messy split from ex-fiance, Fancy

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Actor Alex Ekubo, has said that he is not interested in anything that will lead to wedding

Recall that Alex made news a while back after his ex, Fancy Acholonu, called off their wedding and made some startling revelations which includes that he only slept with her twice in their five year relationship

Responding to a post of a lady who jokingly said she cannot wait to wed him, Alex stated that he has since “logged out from anything that will lead to wedding”

Actor Alex Ekubo Reconciles With His Estranged Fiance, Fancy Acholonu After He Allegedly Forced Her To Tender Public Appology

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, is still dealing with the aftermath of his messy break-up from his American ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu that he has logged out of wedding.

The actor, who seems to be enjoying the single life has declared that he doesn’t hope to settle down soon.

Taking to his Instagram story, Alex Ekubo while responding to a female fan, who has crush on him, stated that he doesn’t desire to tie the knot soon.

The female fan had shared a photo of the handsome actor as she revealed preparations for their wedding was underworks. The only things stopping them is the scarcity of new naira notes.

“Am planning our wedding babes, make all this scarcity of money go fess so that I will marry you properly”.

Replying, Alex Ekubo stated that he is disinterested in anything wedding.

“Me wey don log out from anything wey go lead to wedding”.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Tonto vs Churchill: Tonto Dikeh continues to drag Olakunle Churchill for denying their son access to travel overseas

44 mins ago

Video: Korra Obidi flaunts new lover months after divorce [video]

1 hour ago

Video: First photos from BBNiaja Frodd’s traditional wedding

17 hours ago

Video: “Tonto please move on na, It has been seven years” Olakunle Churchill openly begs ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button