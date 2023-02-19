Video: “i have removed my hands from anything that will lead to wedding” – Alex Ekubo says after messy split from ex-fiance, Fancy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, is still dealing with the aftermath of his messy break-up from his American ex-fiance Fancy Acholonu that he has logged out of wedding.

The actor, who seems to be enjoying the single life has declared that he doesn’t hope to settle down soon.

Taking to his Instagram story, Alex Ekubo while responding to a female fan, who has crush on him, stated that he doesn’t desire to tie the knot soon.

The female fan had shared a photo of the handsome actor as she revealed preparations for their wedding was underworks. The only things stopping them is the scarcity of new naira notes.

“Am planning our wedding babes, make all this scarcity of money go fess so that I will marry you properly”.

Replying, Alex Ekubo stated that he is disinterested in anything wedding.

“Me wey don log out from anything wey go lead to wedding”.