Video: “I have over 30 siblings” – BBNaija’s Neo Akpofure

Neo Akpofure, Big Brother Naija reality star, has revealed that he comes from a large family with over 30 siblings.

This revelation was made by the reality star and brand influencer during his appearance as a guest on the latest episode of the Terms & Conditions podcast.

According to him, his father had 30 children with other women, and he is the seventh and youngest child on his mother’s side, as well as the 30th and youngest among his siblings.

Because of the large number of people in his family, Neo claims that whenever there is a celebration, such as a party, they rarely invite outsiders to attend.

“Growing up in Asaba, one thing I picked up was learning how to speak Igbo. My other six siblings, can’t. I’m the last of seven kids from my mum and one of 30-something from my dad. I have a lot of siblings. If you see us when we dey do party for our house, we no dey invite any other person. No need. My dad is a big man”, he said.

BBNaija Neo celebrates hopeless Valentine after breakup with girlfriend, Vee

In other news Big Brother Naija season five finalist Neo Akpofure has shared photos from his ‘hopeless’ valentine since breakup with Vee.

Neo took to his Instagram page to share photos of himself holding roses.

The reality star and model disclosed that the valentine is hopeless for him, but he has a hopeful romance.

“A HOPELESS VALENTINE BUT A HOPEFUL ROMANTIC.🥀”

Celebrities like Timini, Maria, Tochi, Allysyn, and his fans reacted beautifully to the dashing photos he shared.

It is no longer news that Neo and his BBNaija partner, Vee Iye, are no longer an item.

The duo were involved in a messy breakup, and the reasons for their separation are yet to be disclosed