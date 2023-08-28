ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I have only one idea of raising my kids”- Actress Nadia Buari shares her parenting tips

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Nadia Buari, a Ghanaian actress, gave her many followers a special parenting advice.

The mother of four admitted that she had a ton of plans about how to raise her children before she ever had them.

Unfortunately, she only knows how to love children through their smiles, soiled hands, and fearlessness as she raises them.

She said that she loves them through it all, the good and the hard times, when discussing the difficult times.

“Before I had kids, I had a million ideas on how I would raise them. Now that they are here? I have ONLY ONE and that is to LOVE THEM.
Love them through their GIGGLES, MESSY HANDS, and FEARLESSNESS.
And when it is hard, like really hard, I’ll LOVE THEM through that too! My whole world revolves around them”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “God punish all of una”- Man reacts tearfully to Frodd’s Eviction

1 hour ago

Video: Who is really voting for grandson please?- Tacha expresses disappointment as Seyi survives another eviction

1 hour ago

Video: “Your unwavering support has been the pillar that has held me up”- Mercy Johnson’s hubby celebrates heartthrob on her birthday

2 hours ago

Video: Eloswag, Mike Ezuruonye, others join BBNaija’s Phyna to celebrate her mother on her birthday

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button