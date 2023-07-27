Video: “I have not had intercourse in the last 7 years, help me!!!” – Iheme Nancy cries out

Iheme Nancy, a popular Nollywood actress, has taken to social media to claim that she has not had sexual relations in the last seven years.

The actress revealed this on her official Instagram page in a post on her story. She bemoaned the lack of coitus, pleading with netizens to assist her.

Nancy Iheme stated that she no longer knows how to kiss due to a lack of intercourse.

The actress revealed this while posting a headshot in which she glowed for the camera while wearing a brown wig cap.

In her words:

“I have not had s3x in the last 7 years help me oooo. How do I keep my mouth to kiss because I don’t understand how they keep mouth again… “

See the post below:

Iheme Nancy replies fan who asked why she has a big backside

Iheme Nancy, a Nollywood actress, recently responded to a question on Instagram from one of her fans asking why her bum is so big.

Iheme Nancy requested all of her fans to participate in a Q&A session and encouraged them to ask her anything.

A supporter took the chance to question

“Why is your ass so big?”

After he asked the question, the actress wasted no time in responding by posting the question and her response on her Instagram story.

Iheme Nancy stated that she has no idea why her bum is so large. In her words:

“Me self I don’t know why it’s big.”

Her response suggests that she is at peace with the subject and did not take it personally.