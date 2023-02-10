Video: “I have never smoked nor drink alcohol in my entire life” – MC Oluomo speaks on relationship with Tinubu

APC chieftain, MC Oluomo is one of the dependable hands of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu.

In a recent chat with City People, MC Oluomo spilled about his friendship of over 20 years with Bola Tinubu from when he was a former senator, former governor, and now presidential candidate of APC.

MC began by revealing how he started out as a conductor

“I never thought it will turn out this way. When I got to Primary 6, I now realized that my mum could not pay my way any longer through school, so I became a Conductor then at Adatan. They used to call it Interstate then. We would sit on the bonnet. I used to hang around those boys at that Adatan Filling Station. Once I get there a lot of boys will gather round me.

But despite the fact that I grew up on the street, as a Conductor till now I never joined my contemporaries to smoke Indian Hemp or even cigarettes, or take alcohol. Many people are always surprised. They are always shocked to hear this.”Why? How did he achieve this feat?

“Because I used to pity my mum, and I appreciate her efforts. And I didn’t want to get her worked up or get her worried. It just didn’t go with my philosophy of life. I never smoked or drank alcohol. I didn’t even taste it for once. If they take me to the doctor now to test my blood, smoking, drugs or alcohol would not be found, nothing. I take only water or malt.

Even the Chelsea drink I don’t take. No, no, no. And I don’t joke with my 5 times prayers daily because I believe there is nothing greater than God. It is God who saw me to this stage in life. It is by His power. It is by His design, not by mine.”

“We’ve been close for years,” he explains. “ He accepted me because he discovered that I am straight-forward. Asiwaju does not like people who tell lies. He can’t stand anybody who is not straight-forward.

Number 2, in those days, when Asiwaju contested to be a Senator, we were very young then. We were inside Oshodi then. Then, when Asiwaju contested to be Governor the first time, I was with one of my daddy’s friends then. I used to hope and pray that someday I will get close to Asiwaju, that I will meet him one-on-one. Because, when he did his rally then distributing and throwing out to people Wasiu Ayinde’s tapes freely, I was one of those who used to run after him in Oshodi then.

He was instrumental to my return to Nigeria then when I left for London. It was Asiwaju who asked me to return to Nigeria then. Since then, I have been with Asiwaju. I have never lied to him. I won’t even lie to him. I have been very loyal to him. I go anywhere he goes. I follow him all over the place. That is how I met him.” How does he relax? “I travel a lot,” he says.

“If I realize I have a free time, I can decide to travel to London or stay at home with my family and friends. I am a Chelsea fan. Chelsea for life. But I don’t watch most of the matches live because I can’t stand the noise that comes with watching live matches. But you will see me wearing the club jersey.

How about his kids? Has anyone of them taken after him? Will he want them to? ‘‘It is God that designs a man’s path. There is no job anyone can’t do. Anything they decide to do, I will support them. It is God who uplifts. He will decide for them. As long as it is on the right path. I pray for them to be very successful. Many of my children live abroad. They have become “Aje Butters”. When they are on holiday they come home or I travel abroad to go and visit them in school.’’

When they are at home, they are usually reading their books, or they go to Shoprite in Ikeja or Ozone in Yaba to watch a movie. Once they go and come back they go back into their rooms. They are closer to their mum than me. My own is to make sure they are ok, and pay their school fees and see to their general welfare.’’