Video: “I Have N3b, Lets Deal’ – B-Lord Offers to Buy Mr Woodberry’s 152 Bitcoins From FBI

Linus Ifejika, CEO of BLord Group, has expressed interest in acquiring the 152 bitcoins confiscated from famous online scammer Olalekan Jacob Ponle, also known as Mr Woodberry.

According to a document filed on Friday, July 8 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the FBI intends to sell the bitcoins following Ponle’s guilty plea to $8 million wire fraud.

Mr Woodberry was claimed to have agreed to relinquish any gains from the wire fraud he conducted under the alias “Mark Kain.”

The federal authorities called on interested persons to file a claim for the property within 30 days and register with valid documents, saying they would

“provide written notice to any person known to have alleged an interest in the property that is the subject of the preliminary order of forfeiture.”

In reaction to the development, B-Lord informed the Federal Bureau of Investigations that he N3billion is available for the acquisition.

He wrote; “@ fbi wetin come be our work?? We buying bitcoin 247 non stop , 3 Billion dey ground , Just hit my dm asap lets trade it on @jetpay.ng or whatsapp me…asap , Drop welsfargo account only, rate na 780/$ now”

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that US prosecutors said if nobody comes forward to claim ownership of the seized assets, they would proceed to advertise their sale.

“The United States shall publish notice of this order and of its intent to dispose of the property,” the federal authorities said in the motion filed by Morris Pasqual, an acting U.S. attorney overseeing the case.

Woodberry was arrested in Dubai on June 10, 2020, alongside his friend and associate, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas after which they were handed over to the FBI. He is currently at a correctional facility in Chicago, Illinois.